This Slay Queen’s daring outfit while going clubbing has left men salivating - See how she was tempting the cab driver (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Taxi drivers in Nairobi must have the patience of saints, especially when ferrying slay queens headed for a night out.

A viral video trending online shows a stunning slay queen, dressed to turn heads, playfully goofing around in the backseat of a cab.

Her daring outfit left little to the imagination, sparking conversations online.

Netizens are now wondering just how male taxi drivers manage to stay focused when ferrying such cheeky slay queens.

Watch the video below.

This Slay Queen’s daring outfit while going clubbing has left men salivating - See how she was tempting the cab driver pic.twitter.com/N9vy4Ec0d6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST