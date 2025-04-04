Trending! The cheeky message on this Prado TX spotted in Nairobi has sparked reactions - Kenyans are crazy! (VIDEO)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Kenyans have a knack for expressing themselves in the most creative and hilarious ways, especially through witty car messages.

One particular inscription spotted on a black Prado TX in Nairobi has left netizens both amused and talking.

While many men shy away from dating single mothers, this guy is “Looking for gently used baby mamas.”

This is the kind of humor that makes Nairobi’s traffic jams just a little more entertaining.

Watch the video below.

