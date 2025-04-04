Caught on Camera! SHOCKING moment a reckless Boda Boda rider nearly got himself killed (VIDEO)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - A dashcam video showing the moment a reckless boda boda rider rammed into a car while overtaking dangerously has left netizens talking.

In the shocking video, the boda boda rider is seen overtaking from the left, which is against Kenya’s traffic laws, before ramming into another motorist.

Shockingly, despite being in the wrong, such riders often team up to intimidate motorists after causing accidents.

The clip has reignited concerns about the boda boda menace on Kenyan roads and the lack of accountability.

Watch the video below.

Anatomy ya accidents hii Kanairo huwa noma

Violations kila mahali unashangaa unaanzia wapi kunyoosha vidole watu warekebishe izi tabia hazina adabu pic.twitter.com/w8wdk1o6FC — . (@mevolkan) April 3, 2025

