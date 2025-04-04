Disgraced city car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, pleads with Kenyans to help raise his Ksh 2 million bail and provides a paybill after wasting his fortunes with high-end city slay queens







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo has reached out to well-wishers to help raise Ksh 2 million to secure temporary freedom.

Kairo has been in remand for the past week after being unable to meet the bail conditions set by the court.

He had been presented to court after failing to deliver a car to a client, who is related to a senior DCI officer.

Through comedian 2Mbili, the disgraced car dealer provided a paybill number for well-wishers to send contributions.

2Mbili shared a video on Instagram and explained that he met Kairo during a court appearance at Kibera Law Courts on Thursday, April 3rd.

Kairo reportedly asked for assistance, stating that any amount would be appreciated to help secure his release.

2Mbili assured Kairo’s supporters that he is in good physical and mental condition and expressed gratitude for those willing to assist.

Kairo has been facing endless legal troubles since last year after he was charged with multiple counts of fraud.

Several clients have accused him of failing to deliver cars to them despite making full payments.

The once-flashy businessman has since shut down his two car yards in Parklands and Westlands, and fired all employees, as he faces legal woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST