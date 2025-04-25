Tragic road accident claims two lives after truck transporting coffins collides with a Matatu along Siaya-Kisumu Road (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - A fatal road crash on the Siaya-Kisumu Road on Friday, April 25th, claimed two lives and left several others injured.

The collision involved a Kenyan Urban People Association (KUPA) truck carrying coffins and a PSV matatu at Ng’iya Center.

Images from the scene showed the matatu’s rear end severely damaged, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Emergency responders rushed the injured to Siaya Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST