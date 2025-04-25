Autopsy reveals what killed Kariobangi North MCA, JOEL MUNUVE, who was planning to table an impeachment motion against Governor SAKAJA!







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Government pathologist Johansen Oduor has confirmed that Kariobangi North Member of County Assembly (MCA), Joel Munuve, died from a blood clot and insufficient oxygen.

Munuve collapsed on Tuesday, April 22nd while working at his ward office in Nairobi and was rushed to a private hospital along Kiambu Road, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The MCA’s sudden death sparked controversy, especially after he had announced plans to collect signatures for the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Following the controversy, family lawyer Danstan Omari revealed that seven pathologists would be present during the postmortem, with over 15 forensic officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involved in the process.

“The team will be led by Johansen Oduor, with six other pathologists appointed by the family, the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the county assembly of Nairobi, the Nairobi County Office, and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino", Omari revealed.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Governor Sakaja, called for a full investigation into the cause of Munuve’s death, urging against any politicization of the matter.

“Death is a very serious thing, and it is not something we can play with or politicize,” Sakaja remarked, emphasizing the need for clarity and transparency in the investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST