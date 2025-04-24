MULAMWAH reportedly cheated on his baby mama RUTH K with more than 10 ladies - Details of their breakup emerge as she moves out of his apartment and rents her own house

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - City comedian David Oyando, better known as Mulamwah, has been exposed as a notorious womanizer after parting ways with his baby mama Ruth K.
According to a source familiar with the former couple,
Mulamwah cheated on Ruth with more than 10 ladies.
When she gathered evidence, she opened a WhatsApp group,
added all the ladies Mulamwah was having an affair with and posted raunchy
videos and photos they were exchanging.
Ruth has since moved out of Mulamwah’s apartment and rented
her own house after she got fed up with his cheating behaviours.
Mulamwah also took over Facebook and Youtube accounts that
he had opened for her.
Ruth’s YouTube
channel, which previously hosted her content, has now been wiped clean, with
all videos archived.
Viewers have
also observed that her current Facebook Stories mainly feature clips from
Mulamwah’s comedy show.
This shift has triggered memories of a similar situation
involving Mulamwah and his former partner, Carol Sonnie.
Back in 2022, following their split, Mulamwah revealed that he
manages the social media accounts of people close to him - including romantic
partners - through his company.
He explained that, beyond being in relationships, these
individuals were also signed under his brand, and he took part in growing their
online presence in exchange for a share of their earnings.
Mulamwah further disclosed that one reason he took control of
Sonnie’s accounts was to avoid being misrepresented, claiming he often saw
defamatory posts about himself in the blogs.
As fans continue to speculate, many are wondering whether history is repeating itself with Ruth K.
