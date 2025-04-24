MULAMWAH reportedly cheated on his baby mama RUTH K with more than 10 ladies - Details of their breakup emerge as she moves out of his apartment and rents her own house







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - City comedian David Oyando, better known as Mulamwah, has been exposed as a notorious womanizer after parting ways with his baby mama Ruth K.

According to a source familiar with the former couple, Mulamwah cheated on Ruth with more than 10 ladies.

When she gathered evidence, she opened a WhatsApp group, added all the ladies Mulamwah was having an affair with and posted raunchy videos and photos they were exchanging.

Ruth has since moved out of Mulamwah’s apartment and rented her own house after she got fed up with his cheating behaviours.

Mulamwah also took over Facebook and Youtube accounts that he had opened for her.

Ruth’s YouTube channel, which previously hosted her content, has now been wiped clean, with all videos archived.

Viewers have also observed that her current Facebook Stories mainly feature clips from Mulamwah’s comedy show.

This shift has triggered memories of a similar situation involving Mulamwah and his former partner, Carol Sonnie.

Back in 2022, following their split, Mulamwah revealed that he manages the social media accounts of people close to him - including romantic partners - through his company.

He explained that, beyond being in relationships, these individuals were also signed under his brand, and he took part in growing their online presence in exchange for a share of their earnings.

Mulamwah further disclosed that one reason he took control of Sonnie’s accounts was to avoid being misrepresented, claiming he often saw defamatory posts about himself in the blogs.

As fans continue to speculate, many are wondering whether history is repeating itself with Ruth K.

The Kenyan DAILY POST