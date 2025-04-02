Tragedy! Three pupils killed after a matatu rams into a truck ferrying sugarcane along Sondu-Katito Highway - See PHOTOs from the scene!







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Three pupils have lost their lives in a devastating accident in Kibuon, Nyakach, along the Sondu-Katito highway.

The tragedy struck on Wednesday morning when a 14-seater matatu lost control and rammed into an oncoming sugarcane truck.

Several people, including pupils from Ober Boys Primary School who were heading to school, sustained injuries and were rushed to Nyabondo Hospital for treatment.

This heartbreaking incident adds to the rising number of road fatalities across the country.

Just two days earlier, seven people perished in a separate crash along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu highway.

Below are photos from the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST