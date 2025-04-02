Tragedy after 5 students from Mbita Boys High School were knocked down by a drunk driver - 2 died on the spot (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - 5 students from Mbita Boys High School were knocked down by a speeding personal car in Mbita Town on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of 2 students.
Reports indicate that the students were walking from school
when the tragedy occurred.
The injured students were rushed to Homabay County Level 5
Hospital in critical condition while the bodies of the deceased students were
taken to the morgue.
The driver of the ill-fated car was drunk and driving
recklessly, causing the fatal accident.
See photos of the accident scene.
