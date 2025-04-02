GACHAGUA’s ally, Governor KAHIGA MUTAHI, defends his presence at RUTO’s Mt Kenya tour - ‘Presidency must be respected’







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, has defended his presence during President William Ruto’s visit to Kieni, part of his weeklong Mt. Kenya tour.

This follows viral photos showing him warmly receiving Ruto’s entourage and engaging in seemingly friendly conversations.

Kahiga’s attendance surprised many, given his vocal criticism of the Government and strong alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been leading opposition efforts against Ruto.

However, addressing the speculation, Kahiga urged the public not to ‘read too much’ into the situation.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, he clarified, "I have noted frenzied interest in my attendance of the President’s functions in Kieni.”

“Do not read too much into this photo and others shared all over. The Presidency must be respected."

Doubling down on his stance, he defiantly confirmed his plans to host Ruto again.

"The Governor of Nyeri received The President of The Republic of Kenya in Nyeri, Kieni Constituency.”

“The Governor of Nyeri will still receive The President of The Republic of Kenya on Saturday in both Nyeri Town and Othaya Constituencies.”

“Ni lazima kutofautishana mambo!"

Ruto’s extensive Mt. Kenya tour includes visits to Laikipia, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Kiambu counties, as he seeks to woo the vote-rich bloc that appears to be slipping from his grasp following Gachagua’s impeachment.

