Monday, April 7, 2025 - A Kenyan lady was captured on camera getting violent after having a dispute with her boyfriend at their rented apartment.
She went on a rampage and started breaking utensils while
threatening her lover.
In the video, the hapless man is seen pleading with the lady
to cool down in vain.
She breaks anything in her vicinity and confronts him while
breathing fire.
She dared him to go and report to the police.
Watch the video.
Toxic Love!! A man shares a video of his violent Kenyan girlfriend breaking utensils and threatening him pic.twitter.com/eSvsRwg1lT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025
