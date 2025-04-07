ZIMESHIKA! This hilarious VIDEO of a MUBABA pulling crazy dance moves in a club will make your day (WATCH)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - A viral video showing a middle-aged man, affectionately dubbed mubaba, stealing the spotlight in a club with his electrifying dance moves has wowed netizens.
Perhaps the DJ dropped his favorite track, and he decided to
let loose like no one was watching - pure, unfiltered joy.
With his pot belly bouncing in rhythm, he’s shattering every
stereotype about age and groove.
Proof that vibe knows no age - just passion, rhythm, and a
good song.
Watch the video below.
ZIMESHIKA! This hilarious VIDEO of a MUBABA pulling crazy dance moves in a club will make your day pic.twitter.com/JQgv1dipae— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025
