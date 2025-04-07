Somali ladies share VIDEOs enjoying boda boda rides after a Garissa Sheikh warned them of dire consequences in a show of defiance (WATCH)



Monday, April 7, 2025 - Somali ladies have hit back in style after a Garissa-based Sheikh banned them from using boda bodas, warning both the rider and passenger would be punished.

“We won’t allow Somali-Muslim girls on boda bodas. If we catch them, they’ll both be punished,” he declared.

The controversial remarks sparked outrage online, with many condemning them as outdated and oppressive.

In a perfect mix of protest and playfulness, Somali women responded by posting videos of themselves confidently enjoying boda boda rides - with the Sheikh’s voice playing in the background.

Watch the video below.

