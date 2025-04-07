Somali ladies share VIDEOs enjoying boda boda rides after a Garissa Sheikh warned them of dire consequences in a show of defiance (WATCH)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - Somali ladies have hit back in style after a Garissa-based Sheikh banned them from using boda bodas, warning both the rider and passenger would be punished.
“We won’t allow Somali-Muslim girls on boda bodas. If we
catch them, they’ll both be punished,” he declared.
The controversial remarks sparked outrage online, with many
condemning them as outdated and oppressive.
In a perfect mix of protest and playfulness, Somali women
responded by posting videos of themselves confidently enjoying boda boda rides
- with the Sheikh’s voice playing in the background.
Watch the video below.
Somali ladies are trolling that Sheikh who is still living in the 90's! pic.twitter.com/xlCSUUb85P— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 7, 2025
Somali ladies are trolling that Sheikh for that BS statement! pic.twitter.com/oKkCO3eSEN— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 7, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments