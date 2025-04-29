Too Demanding!! See the qualities that this 42-year-old Kenyan single mother of two is looking for in a partner and a father figure to her kids







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - At 42, with two children and a full life behind her, an unidentified Kenyan woman isn’t settling for less, especially when it comes to love.

Some may label her "too demanding," but for her, it’s simply clarity.

She reached out to popular social media personality Amakove Wala and listed the qualities she is looking for in a man.

Any man interested in dating her must be aged 43 years and above, with Masters and running his own firm or business.

She made it clear that she has no room for drunkards and smokers.

She gave an email where men can shoot their shots, and said if the friendship works, it may lead to marriage.

Some social media users feel that she is too demanding, considering her age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST