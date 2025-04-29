PHOTOs of the LADY who attacked city lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA, bit his ‘member’ and emptied his bank accounts - He has vowed he will never date a single mother







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer Raymond Nduga has fallen victim to gender-based violence after he was attacked by his lover, Slyvia Ndungwa Omulo alias Sly Nnard, and left with serious injuries.

Sly, a single mother of one, had been living with Nduga at his Kileleshwa Apartment, where a violent altercation ensued.

She reportedly bit his ‘member’ and left him unconscious.





She then emptied his bank accounts with the help of her sister and attempted to flee, only to be cornered by the security guards.

Ndunga was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted.

He has since reported the matter to the police and vowed that he will never date a single mother.

His estranged lover is currently in custody awaiting to be arraigned.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST