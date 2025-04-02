This VIDEO of youth scrambling for handouts from Lang’ata MP JALANG’O has left Kenyans talking - They almost worshipped him (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - If you thought politicians had moved past dishing out handouts to creating jobs, think again!

This is after a viral video emerged online showing Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, surrounded by a crowd of eager youth blocking his sleek BMW until he hands out stacks of cash.

The moment he does, the scene turns almost theatrical - they flank his car like loyal disciples, celebrating the windfall.

Yet, this cycle is all too familiar: politicians buy loyalty with money, and later, the same youth lament unemployment.

Watch the video below.

