Nation Media Group employees speak out on poor working conditions

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Employees at Nation Media Group in Mombasa are reportedly working under harsh, exploitative conditions.
Several workers reached out anonymously to describe what
they say is ongoing mistreatment at the company’s regional office.
Many of them, including riders, are engaged on casual terms,
with no contracts, no medical cover, and no job security.
Some earn just KES 700 per day, working seven days a week
without off days, paid overtime, or leave.
For the riders, the risks are even higher.
They operate old, poorly maintained motorbikes, some bought
over 10 years ago.
They say the bikes receive little attention, and no
protective gear or insurance is provided.
If anything goes wrong, they bear the full cost.
Attempts to raise concerns are said to be met with threats
of dismissal.
Most keep quiet to avoid being pushed out.
The employees say they find it difficult to reconcile their
working conditions with the company’s public image.
They wonder how a media house that frequently publishes
stories on justice, workers’ rights, and transparency can still allow this kind
of situation to continue within its own ranks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments