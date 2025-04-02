The moment armed cops deployed to quell a fight between gangs in Huruma Estate, Nairobi were almost overpowered and beaten up (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - A violent altercation between gangs in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, left the residents scampering to safety before armed cops were deployed to restore order.

The fight erupted on Tuesday night after rival gangs had an altercation at a drinking den within the estate.

Police officers from the nearby Huruma Police Station were almost overpowered by the gangs, forcing them to fire live bullets.

In the video, one of the cops is seen being whipped with a rungu by a gang member as the scuffle ensues.

The plain-clothe police officer almost lost his pistol.

Watch the video.

The moment armed cops deployed to quell a fight between gangs in Huruma Estate, Nairobi were almost overpowered and beaten up pic.twitter.com/2a3jb85sRK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

