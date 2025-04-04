This VIDEO of Ugandan dictator MUSEVENI and South Sudan’s President SALVA KIIR has left tongues wagging - ‘They want to die in office’







Friday, April 4, 2025 - A video of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni arriving in Juba and being received by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has stirred quite the conversation online.

The clip, which shows the two leaders walking slowly and appearing visibly frail, has reminded many that time catches up with even the most powerful.

Both men have been at the helm of leadership for decades - Museveni since 1986, and Kiir since South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

Museveni’s visit comes amid rising tensions in South Sudan following the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar.

Interestingly, Kenya’s Raila Odinga - representing EAC Chair President William Ruto - was reportedly barred from meeting Machar and instead advised to engage Museveni on the matter.

That move alone has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about Museveni’s continued influence in the region.

While Museveni once promised democratic reform after overthrowing a military junta in 1986, he has since tightened his grip on power, scrapping term limits and winning several controversial elections.

Kiir, on the other hand, rose to leadership after the tragic death of Dr. John Garang in 2005, with whispers still lingering that Museveni may have had a role in the incident.

Now, both Museveni and Kiir are visibly aging, and their latest public appearance has reignited debate about African presidents clinging to power.

Watch the video below.

Look at these 2😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Uqa1Zy3gwo — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) April 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST