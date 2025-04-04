Detectives arrest two notorious criminals- What they did to a LADY in Joska while pretending to be Good Samaritans will leave you speechless







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Dandora, in collaboration with their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts, have arrested Ben Waimari and Moses Odhiambo alias Pascal, for their involvement in a robbery incident that unfolded on March 11th, 2025.

The victim was driving along Ruai-Kangundo Road, heading to her residence at Malaa, when her vehicle skidded off the road and became stuck.

As she attempted to extricate her car from the mud, she was approached by the two suspects and their five accomplices, who pretended to assist her.

However, their intent quickly turned sinister as they forced her into the car's boot, taking control of the vehicle.

The suspects drove along Kangundo Road, through Mowlem area, ultimately stopping near Nairobi River at Kwa Mbao within Dandora.

There, they removed her from the boot and took turns assaulting her.

Fortunately, the victim's distress caught the attention of another motorist, who intervened.

Fearing exposure, the suspects abandoned the victim and fled in her vehicle.

After her rescue, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and the incident was reported at Kwa Mbao Police Post.

Out of the mud and into the hands of the inhuman pack, the victim lost household items she had purchased, her vehicle and money swept from her accounts.

Worst still was the traumatic experience from the people she hoped were out to save her.

Thanks to meticulous forensic analysis and swift action by detectives, who trailed the two suspects back to the crime scene, leading to their eventual arrest.

Cornered and with no room for escape, the suspects led detectives to Maringo area of Buruburu sub-county, where the stolen vehicle was recovered, albeit vandalized and stripped of its wheels.

Additionally, some other exhibits stolen from the woman's vehicle were recovered.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing as detectives continue the search for their accomplices, who remain at large.

Courtesy: DCI