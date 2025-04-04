The ‘Sewage system’ RUTO launched in Maua, Meru is trending for all the wrong reasons - This is embarrassing (VIDEO)



Friday, April 4, 2025 - President William Ruto is on the receiving end from Kenyans over some eyebrow-raising “projects” he's been launching during his Mt. Kenya tour.

Netizens have slammed the Head of State for launching ‘projects’ they feel are far too minor for a presidential rollout.

One viral example is a supposed sewage drainage system in Meru County that left locals laughing and trolling him across platforms.

Critics say some of these projects cost far less than the millions spent on his motorcade to launch them.

The irony hasn’t been lost on content creators either - many are now using the projects as punchlines in viral skits mocking the president’s priorities.

It’s safe to say, the internet is not letting this one slide anytime soon!

Watch the trending video below.





