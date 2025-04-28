This VIDEO of two ladies getting wild in a club in Nairobi has sparked reactions – ‘God help our ladies’ (See reactions)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - A viral video of two women getting wild at a popular Nairobi club has left social media buzzing.

The seemingly intoxicated ladies were caught on camera getting a little too cheeky, drawing amused stares from fellow partygoers.

While some found it entertaining, many netizens have warned that such moments can have lasting consequences.

Many are urging party lovers to stay mindful of their actions in public spaces since the internet never forgets.

Watch the video and reactions below.

This VIDEO of two ladies getting wild in a club in Nairobi has sparked reactions – ‘God help our ladies’ pic.twitter.com/M2msjk2TZB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025

