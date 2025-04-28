KHALIF KAIRO ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, responds to claims that she is dating city tycoon FRANCIS NG’ANG’A, months after his wife died while undergoing cosmetic surgery







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Cera Imani, a local social media influencer and ex-girlfriend to Khalif Kairo, has responded to rumors suggesting she is dating city tycoon Francis Ng’ang’a.

Word had it that Cera was warming the bed of the wealthy car dealer and CEO of Valley Road Motors, months after his wife died while undergoing cosmetic surgery at a bogus city clinic.

The rumours spread online like bushfire, prompting her to break her silence.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cera claimed that she has never met Ng’ang’a, contrary to online reports that they are dating.

She also claimed that she doesn’t know him.

Cera urged those spreading rumours about her alleged affair with the prominent businessman to be mindful of her brand, stating that such unfounded rumours can have a negative effect on her career.

Cera’s love life has always been a subject of discussion on social media ever since she came into the limelight after her short-lived affair with disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST