KHALIF KAIRO ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, responds to claims that she is dating city tycoon FRANCIS NG’ANG’A, months after his wife died while undergoing cosmetic surgery

2025 - Cera Imani, a local social media influencer and ex-girlfriend to
Khalif Kairo, has responded to rumors suggesting she is dating city tycoon
Francis Ng’ang’a.
Word had it that Cera was warming the bed of the wealthy car
dealer and CEO of Valley Road Motors, months after his wife died while
undergoing cosmetic surgery at a bogus city clinic.
The rumours spread online like bushfire, prompting her to
break her silence.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Cera claimed that she has
never met Ng’ang’a, contrary to online reports that they are dating.
She also claimed that she doesn’t know him.
Cera urged those spreading rumours about her alleged affair
with the prominent businessman to be mindful of her brand, stating that such
unfounded rumours can have a negative effect on her career.
Cera’s love life has always been a subject of discussion on social media ever since she came into the limelight after her short-lived affair with disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo.
