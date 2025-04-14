This VIDEO of a petite slay queen having a good time in a city club has sparked reactions - If you know, you know! (WATCH)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - A viral video of a petite slay queen dancing her heart out in a city club has lit up social media.

Dressed in a bold bodysuit and radiating pure joy, she was clearly living in the moment.

But as usual, social media has mixed reactions.

While many admire her confidence and dance skills, others are reading deeper into her carefree demeanor, suggesting there might be more than meets the eye.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST