Bridesmaids at PRINCE INDAH’s lavish traditional wedding ceremony were forced to walk in mud due to heavy rains (VIDEO)









Monday, April 14, 2025 - Celebrated Ohangla star Prince Indah, real name Evans Ochieng Owino, tied the knot with his longtime love, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a grand traditional wedding in Migori County over the weekend.

While photos from the event oozed elegance and opulence, it has now emerged that Mother Nature almost stole the show.

Actress Sandra Dacha, who was part of the bridal team, shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing how bridesmaids waded through mud due to unexpected heavy rains.

Posting the clip online, the humorous actress captioned it: “Jana mlisema bridesmaids tulikawia sanaaaa… kuwapatia situation on the ground? Hata kama ni wewe ungepeana saa ngapi?”

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding the bridal party’s resilience and Sandra’s loyalty, while others questioned if better planning could’ve saved the day from the mess.





Watch the video and reactions below.

