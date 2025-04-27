“She paid for two surrogates in the U.S.’ - SUSAN KIHIKA unmasked after landing in the country with ‘twins’! One is older than the other







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Embattled Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has been the talk of social media after she announced the birth of her ‘twins’ in the United States of America, where she had been staying since November last year.

It is now emerging that Kihika paid two surrogates in the U.S. to carry the pregnancies.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, the alleged ‘twins’ were not born on the same day.

One is older than the other.

The first surrogate was arranged right when Sam Mburu, her husband and best friend to Ruto, Kibet, and Sudi, started spending more time with his ex-wife.

He would camp at his ex-wife’s home, claiming that he had gone to see their children.

Kihika, 51, is said to have confronted her billionaire husband and asked her, “Ni mtoto unataka,” after she realized he was spending more time with his ex-wife on the pretext that he was going to see their children.

By the time the first surrogate was almost due, things had gone south with Sam.

She moved out of their mansion, commuting from Sarova Woodlands’ VIP suites to the office.

Kihika then reportedly fell sick and flew to the US, where she is a citizen, to seek specialized medical care.

While there, she engaged another surrogate.

Now, the illness, plus the arrival of the babies, seems to have pulled her and Sam back together.

Talk of love rekindled by scandal and surrogacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST