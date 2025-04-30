RUTO meets controversial Zimbabwean businessman accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering in Dubai after his official visit to China (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - President William Ruto met controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, for undisclosed business in Dubai after his state visit to China.

Chivayo, known for his lavish lifestyle and close ties to influential political figures in Zimbabwe, has been embroiled in several corruption scandals.

Notably, his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, was awarded a $200 million tender for the Gwanda Solar Project but failed to deliver, despite a $5 million advance payment without the promised energy project being completed.

Additionally, he has faced allegations of money laundering and fraud, including involvement in a $40 million electoral materials deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Despite these controversies, Chivayo has close ties with President Ruto.

In early January 2025, Ruto hosted Chivayo at his Sugoi residence, where he described it as a "rare and extraordinary privilege" to meet one of Africa’s most distinguished leader.

Chivayo posted photos of his meeting with Ruto in Dubai and lashed out at his critics, bragging that he is not responsible for anyone’s distorted perception about him.

