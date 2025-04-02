This LADY’s response when asked whether she prefers dating younger men or Wababaz will make your day (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Not all young women are chasing after wealthy older men, popularly known as Wababaz - at least not this one!

In a viral video that has amused netizens, a young lady was asked whether she prefers dating men her age or older men.

Without hesitation, she chose younger men, explaining her reasons in a hilariously blunt way.

She claimed she fears getting “strange diseases like leprosy” from older men and added that they lack the energy to satisfy her needs.

While many young women opt for older partners due to financial stability, this lady’s unexpected take has sparked conversations online!

Watch the hilarious video below.

This LADY’s response when asked whether she prefers dating younger men or Wababaz will make your day pic.twitter.com/0SyUbJwjJQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

