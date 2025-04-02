Drama as a Kisii woman confronts a MUBABA and embarrasses him thoroughly - Fear Kisii women! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - A dramatic video has surfaced online showing a heated confrontation between a woman and a man at a petrol station in Kisii.
In the clip, the visibly furious woman accuses the man of
harassing her and even threatens to get physical.
Sensing trouble, the man quickly jumps into his car and
speeds off to avoid further embarrassment.
Before he left, the woman mocked him for being "old
and tasteless," ridiculing his car as a "mkebe"
(old jalopy) while flaunting her high-end ride.
Well, don’t mess with Kisii women - they will embarrass you
thoroughly!
Watch the video below.
Kuna Mambo Huko Kisii! pic.twitter.com/u7IgSjoGp9— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 2, 2025
