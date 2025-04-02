Four Body by Design Clinic employees to face manslaughter charges over the death of LUCY WAMBUI, wife of Valley Road Motors CEO, in botched plastic surgery







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - The Body by Design Clinic in Nairobi is at the center of a legal storm as four of its staff members prepare to face manslaughter charges over the tragic death of Lucy Wambui Kananu.

Lucy, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO, passed away last year following complications from a botched plastic surgery procedure.

The accused - surgeon Robert Maweu Mutula, George Wakaria Njoroge, and clinic proprietor Lilian Edna Wanjiru - were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday but missed the session.

“The suspects were initially scheduled to take their plea today but missed the court appearance, prompting the court to reschedule the hearing for tomorrow,” stated the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Lucy died on October 6th, 2024, at Omnicare Medical Limited - better known as Body by Design - on Kabarsiran Avenue.

Marketed as a health clinic, Government investigations later revealed it was, in fact, a beauty spa.

Following Lucy’s death, authorities shut it down for multiple violations, including operating without a license and failing to meet medical safety standards.

An autopsy confirmed that Lucy succumbed to complications from cosmetic procedures performed at the facility.Bottom of Form

