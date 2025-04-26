This eulogy of Kalenjin LADY who was married to another LADY has sparked reactions online (LOOK)







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A heartfelt eulogy for a Kalenjin woman has gone viral after revealing she was married to another woman and together, they raised four children.

While the story surprised many online, it reflects a long-standing tradition in several communities in Kenya.

The woman-to-woman marriages were practiced to preserve family lineage, especially when a woman had no male heirs.

In such unions, the "wife" would bear children with men, but the children were recognized as belonging to the "marrying" woman's lineage, securing inheritance rights and continuing the family name.

The Kenyan DAILY POST