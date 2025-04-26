Nakuru Governor SUSAN KIHIKA holds a lavish bash as she returns to Kenya from U.S with her adorable twins (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - After months away on maternity leave in the United States, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika is back in the country.

Kihika hosted a lavish homecoming party at her residence to celebrate her return and the arrival of her adorable twin boys, Jayden and Jonathan.

Taking to Facebook, Kihika shared heartfelt gratitude to her friends who came out in numbers to welcome her home.

“Truly blessed and overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote, describing how much their love, prayers, and presence meant to her family during this special season.

Photos from the event showed a vibrant celebration attended by high-profile leaders, most close allies of President William Ruto.

Among the guests were nominated Senator Veronica Maina, Molo MP, Kuria Kimani, Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, Nakuru Town West MP, Samuel Arama, Gatundu North MP, Elijah Njoroge Kururia, Kiambaa MP, John Njuguna Wanjiku, and Dagoretti’s Beatrice Elachi.

