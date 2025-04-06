“She shoved me against the wall and bit my lips.”– 45-year-old married man bitten by side chic in Kakamega speaks







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Douglas Shisia, a 45-year-old man, is recovering at Manyala Sub-County Hospital after a brutal encounter with his side-chick turned violent - leaving him lipless and bruised.

Shisia had traveled to Shiatsala from Nairobi on Wednesday, April 2nd, to patch things up with his 38-year-old lover, a widow.

What was meant to be a romantic reconciliation quickly became a scene out of a telenovela.

“We’ve been dating for a while and met once last year,” Shisia shared.

“She’s always had doubts since she knows I have a wife and kids in Nairobi. I went to sort things out, but she beat me up and left me without lips.”

“She was too strong. She shoved me against the wall and bit my lips.”

“I screamed until neighbors came and rushed me to hospital,” he said.

Shisia, now nursing one upper lip and a bruised ego, has reported the matter to the police and filed a P3 form.

“I just want justice. But honestly, my biggest worry now is how I’ll explain this to my wife,” he admitted, clearly more afraid of the homecoming than the bite.

Doctors confirmed they treated him for multiple lip injuries before releasing him.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

