‘They talk big but no execution’ - Vietnamese investor slams Kenyan leadership after meeting RUTO and MUDAVADI







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Days after meeting President William Ruto and Foreign Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, in Nairobi, Vietnam Gas CEO Doanh Chau has launched a scathing critique of the Kenyan Government and Africa as a whole.

In a viral post, Chau accused Kenyan leaders of making grand promises with little action, branding them as “all microphones, no machinery,” and lamenting the country’s “no serious execution culture.”

He cited unstable electricity transmission, weak policy frameworks, and an underutilized tourism sector as key obstacles to economic progress.

His remarks come shortly after the U.S Government alleged that corrupt Kenyan officials were demanding hefty bribes from American investors.

Chau’s criticism adds to growing concerns over Kenya’s business environment and governance credibility on the global stage.

