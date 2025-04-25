POPE FRANCIS' doctor opens up on the Pontiff’s final moments and his last regret before death!







Friday, April 25, 2025 - In a moving revelation, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of Pope Francis’ medical team, has opened up about the Pontiff’s final moments before his passing on Monday, April 21st.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Alfieri disclosed that the Pope’s heartfelt final regret was not being able to wash the feet of prisoners during Holy Week.

Though he managed to visit the inmates on April 17th, Pope Francis, who had long championed humility and compassion, lamented not performing the symbolic foot-washing ritual.

“He regretted that he could not wash the feet of the prisoners. ‘This time I couldn’t do it,’ was the last thing he said to me,” Alfieri recalled.

Dr. Alfieri, who had previously treated the Pope for pneumonia, was called to the Vatican at dawn on the day of the pontiff’s passing.

When he arrived, the Pope was conscious but unresponsive.

“I tried calling his name, but there was no reply. I knew then that he was slipping into a coma,” Alfieri recounted to Corriere della Sera.

Although some Vatican officials considered rushing him to the hospital, the doctor explained that such a move would have made little difference.

“It was one of those strokes that, in an hour, carries you away,” he said.

