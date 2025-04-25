





Friday, April 25, 2025 - A video of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, which was taken at a recent public function, has sparked debate on social media, with some questioning the state of his health.

The 80-year-old dictator appeared weak and confused as he made his way to his official vehicle after attending a public function.

He was also struggling to walk as age takes a toll on him.

A section of Ugandans took to social media to celebrate, claiming that the clock is ticking and soon, they might get the freedom that they have longed for.

Museveni has ruled Uganda with an iron fist for decades.

He has hinted that he will run for another term in 2026 when the country holds general elections.

His party decided that he will always be the flag bearer in all the elections the party participates in until he decides not to.

Museveni is both hero and villain, depending on who you ask.

Watch the video and reactions on X.

‘Clock is ticking’ - Ugandans celebrate as latest video of President YOWERI MUSEVENI leaves tongues wagging! Is he battling ill health? pic.twitter.com/vB4U4yZ0mc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 25, 2025

