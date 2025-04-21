We got them from our mother! Well-endowed sisters parade their voluptuous mother to prove their ‘assets’ are natural (VIDEO)

Monday, April 21, 2025 - Two curvy sisters have sparked reactions on social media after flaunting their equally voluptuous mom to prove their curves are all-natural.
In the trending video, the trio confidently strut out of the
house dancing, showing off their enviable physiques.
Interestingly, netizens are having a hard time telling who
the mom is as all three ladies look like age mates.
Watch the video below.
We got them from our mother! Well-endowed sisters parade their voluptuous mother to prove their ‘assets’ are natural pic.twitter.com/L7HthlEQNS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2025
