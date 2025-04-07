These Heartbreaking PHOTOs of a man weeping painfully after losing his wife in tragic accident that killed 15 people in Bomet have moved Kenyans!







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Heart-wrenching photos of Engineer Joseph Kosgei from Bomet weeping uncontrollably after losing his wife in the April 5th Kericho-Kaplong Road accident have deeply moved Kenyans.

The tragic crash claimed 15 lives.

Kosgei, surrounded by mourners at his home, is seen overcome with grief as the community gathers to offer comfort.

His late wife, a devoted primary school teacher and mother of five, was among the victims - leaving behind a trail of sorrow and a family forever changed.

May the affected families be comforted!

This is painful!

The Kenyan DAILY POST