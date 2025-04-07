‘Kweli Ruto Must Go’ - Viral skit from Tanzanian TikTokers brilliantly summarizes the difference between Kenya and Tanzania (VIDEO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A viral skit by Tanzanian creators is sparking conversation across East Africa.

The skit brilliantly highlights the contrast in freedom of expression between Kenya and Tanzania.

In the video, they depict how Kenyan Gen Zs have been openly criticizing their president and calling for his ouster using the “Ruto Must Go,” chant.

However, when asked about Tanzanian politics, the mood shifts - everyone goes silent and scatters, avoiding the topic entirely.

Yet, when football is brought up, the energy instantly returns.

The skit subtly but powerfully suggests that in Tanzania, criticizing the President or Government remains taboo and even dangerous.

Watch the video and reactions below.

These Tanzanians have summarized two countries. "The people May.... Mandatory " pic.twitter.com/uPkUNvSbMU — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) April 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST