Read contents of the suicide note that the Marsabit-based police officer who killed his kids and took his own life left - His wife and in-laws are evil







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A 30-year-old police officer died by suicide on Sunday, April 6th, after killing his two children and a nephew at his rural home in Homa Bay County.

The officer, identified as David Okebe Goga, had returned home three weeks ago from his work station in Marsabit.

He left a suicide note addressed to his father-in-law and accused him of exerting pressure over the education of his daughter.

He suggested that she was being pushed to focus on her own family future rather than their household.

“You claimed that she’s your first-born daughter, so she must be educated to come help you in future, not even her family,” the note read.

Goga also cited mounting pressure at work, revealing he was supposed to report back to duty in Marsabit on April 1st but failed to do so.

In the note, he accused a senior officer of threatening him.

“He does not tell you anything yet he wants you to be present. I wanted to come to finish him too but I backed off because his children still needed him. Should he not change, then someday he will be finished by his juniors,” he wrote.

He also accused his wife of infidelity after finding out that she was cheating on him with an SDA church elder.

Read the suicide note.

The Kenyan DAILY POST