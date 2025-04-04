RUTO’s spanner boy OSCAR SUDI nearly cried during RUTO’s tour of Nyandarua - Engineer could believe what he was seeing (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, was among the leaders tagging along with President Ruto during his Mt. Kenya tour.

While the visit started off on a relatively warm note, things took a turn in Nyandarua County, where the crowd turned hostile.

Key Ruto allies, including Kimani Ichung’wah and Mwangi Kiunjuri, were heckled and had to cut their speeches short as the President looked on, seemingly powerless.

Even Sudi, known as one of Ruto’s inner circle, appeared visibly uneasy.

The chilly reception signaled growing discontent, with locals clearly rejecting some of the president’s close allies.

See the photos below.