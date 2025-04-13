The secret is out! Man’s advice to women dating men aged 30+ and anticipating marriage sparks reactions (LOOK)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - A Nigerian man has sparked conversation online after sharing what he calls a “truth bomb” for women dating men over 30.

Posting on X, he wrote, “If a 30+ Nigerian man dates you for one year and he’s not the one bringing up marriage, it’s never going to happen. You either run, or accept your divine role as the nurturer for the woman he’ll marry after just six months.”

When another user joked that he was exposing “trade secrets,” the man replied that he was simply doing his part in “Corporate Social Responsibility.”

His blunt message has stirred debate, with many women applauding the honesty—and others questioning the generalization.

The Kenyan DAILY POST