BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH finds his perfect ‘match’ and netizens are impressed - They look so good together! (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Bradley “Gen Z” Marongo may have
finally found his perfect match, and the internet is here for it!
The 8-foot online sensation was recently spotted
hand-in-hand with a stunning, statuesque model in Nairobi’s CBD, turning heads
as they sashayed through the city.
The video of the effortlessly stylish couple has wowed
netizens, with many gushing over their chemistry.
Some fans are already playfully speculating about how tall
their future kids would be if love leads them down that path!
Watch the video below.
BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH finds his perfect ‘match’ and netizens are impressed - They look so good together! pic.twitter.com/2BwOHlmOCa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
