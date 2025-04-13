BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH finds his perfect ‘match’ and netizens are impressed - They look so good together! (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Bradley “Gen Z” Marongo may have finally found his perfect match, and the internet is here for it!

The 8-foot online sensation was recently spotted hand-in-hand with a stunning, statuesque model in Nairobi’s CBD, turning heads as they sashayed through the city.

The video of the effortlessly stylish couple has wowed netizens, with many gushing over their chemistry.

Some fans are already playfully speculating about how tall their future kids would be if love leads them down that path!

Watch the video below.

BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH finds his perfect ‘match’ and netizens are impressed - They look so good together! pic.twitter.com/2BwOHlmOCa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST