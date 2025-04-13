Poet ONYANGO OTIENO narrates how his alcoholic, insecure, and violent Father destroyed their thriving family business – “He now sells sukuma wiki in Ugenya”







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - In a viral thread on Twitter, Kenyan poet and activist Onyango Otieno has shared a heartbreaking account of how his father’s insecurity, alcoholism, and violence destroyed a once-thriving family business.

According to Onyango, his mother had built a successful school from scratch.

But when his father, after being fired from several jobs, decided to join her in running it, things quickly unraveled.

Rather than support her, he mismanaged the school’s finances, spending profits on alcohol and eventually forcing her out of the very institution she founded.

When she started another school, he demanded she shut it down.

Her refusal led to physical abuse.

The original school crumbled under his poor leadership, especially after he impregnated a staff member and lost the community’s trust.

Now living in Ugenya, Siaya County, Onyango’s father sells sukuma wiki to survive.

Onyango stated that the man still reaches out to his children, asking for financial help but only their mother picks his calls.

