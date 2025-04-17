The pay is 380 bob a day - Daima Dairy workers lament over poor pay as the company rakes in billions







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Employees working at prominent dairy brand 'Daima Kenya' under Devyani Food Industries have shared frustrations about their working conditions, particularly concerning their daily wages and lack of basic worker rights.

Workers contracted through Manpower Services claim they are paid a poor daily wage with no compensation for sick leave, public holidays, or days without work due to machine breakdowns.

They also allege that they face harassment and threats from a production manager, who is reportedly abusive towards staff.

Several employees have expressed that the situation has worsened since the new CEO and COO took office, with claims of forced work on public holidays and restricted access to sick leave.

Many workers have stated that these harsh conditions have left them with no option but to quit, as they are unable to balance work with their personal lives.

"Hi Nyakundi. I work for Deyvanni Food Industries in Nakuru under a manpower contract, but the pay is just 380 shillings a day. If you’re sick? No pay. If machines break down? No pay. If there’s no work that day? Still no pay. Even if you work fewer hours, they cut it—sometimes you don’t even get that 380.

And this is a big milk company making billions! The worst part is the production manager, Bernard Ojode (but you can just say ‘production manager’). He abuses us—threats, harassment, all the time. Other milk companies pay at least 500 or even 700 per day. Nakuru is a city now; how can a company pay 380? You once highlighted Mt Kenya paying 700… can you expose this too? People need to know," said one source who reached to us.

"You have been a help to many. Kindly address these issues affecting Kenyan workers at Daima (Devyani) company. While millions in both private and government sectors enjoy holidays, working at Daima has been a nightmare since the current CEO and COO took office. Employees are forced to work on public holidays with no compensation. Taking time off to be with loved ones is impossible, and even requesting sick leave is treated like a crime.

Many have had no choice but to quit due to the unbearable pressure and lack of adequate personal time. Please highlight this injustice," another added. These allegations paint a troubling picture of worker exploitation at a major Kenyan dairy producer. With wages far below industry standards and systematic denial of basic labour rights, employees are demanding urgent intervention.

