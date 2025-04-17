A rogue landlord in Kahawa West breaks into a tenant’s house and removes everything outside over rent arrears! Look at those 2 poor kids! Oh Lord!! (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A family in Kahawa West was thrown out by a rogue landlord over rent arrears and forced to sleep outside.

According to a concerned neighbour who recorded the video, the landlord broke into the house when the family was away and removed everything outside.

The tenant has two little kids, who were captured on camera stranded outside.

The distressed tenant had not paid rent for two months, citing tough economic times.

The heartbreaking video has sparked reactions on social media, with many calling out the ruthless landlord.

Watch the video.

A rogue landlord in Kahawa West breaks into a tenant’s house and removes everything outside over rent arrears! Look at those 2 poor kids! Oh Lord!! pic.twitter.com/iUEIvw7E67 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2025

The Kenyan Daily POST