The moment a young man was accosted by a mob in Nairobi CBD after snatching a mzungu’s gold chain (VIDEOs)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A middle-aged man escaped death by a whisker after police rescued him from a rowdy mob that accosted him after he snatched a gold chain from a mzungu.
The foreigner was walking along a busy street in the Nairobi
Central Business District when the suspected thief snatched the expensive chain
and attempted to flee, only to be cornered by a mob.
Luckily, police came to his rescue before he was lynched by
the mob.
April 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
