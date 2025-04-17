The moment a young man was accosted by a mob in Nairobi CBD after snatching a mzungu’s gold chain (VIDEOs)



Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A middle-aged man escaped death by a whisker after police rescued him from a rowdy mob that accosted him after he snatched a gold chain from a mzungu.

The foreigner was walking along a busy street in the Nairobi Central Business District when the suspected thief snatched the expensive chain and attempted to flee, only to be cornered by a mob.

Luckily, police came to his rescue before he was lynched by the mob.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments