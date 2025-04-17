The moment a young man was accosted by a mob in Nairobi CBD after snatching a mzungu’s gold chain (VIDEOs)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A middle-aged man escaped death by a whisker after police rescued him from a rowdy mob that accosted him after he snatched a gold chain from a mzungu.

The foreigner was walking along a busy street in the Nairobi Central Business District when the suspected thief snatched the expensive chain and attempted to flee, only to be cornered by a mob.

Luckily, police came to his rescue before he was lynched by the mob.

