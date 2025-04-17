MOSES KURIA ordered to surrender his official vehicle as reports emerge that he is set to be fired







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Moses Kuria is reportedly being frustrated and edged out of Government, with reports emerging that President William Ruto has already made up his mind to fire him.

Sources reveal that on Wednesday, Kuria was ordered by the Head of Public Service, Felix Kosgey, to surrender his official vehicle.

Kuria’s woes come barely a week after he made a cryptic tweet sympathizing with Gachagua after an explosive interview on KTN, where the former Deputy President revealed how President William Ruto mistreated him before he was impeached.

Kuria was appointed as a Senior Economic Advisor to the President after being kicked out of the Cabinet.

Speaking in an interview on KTN a week ago, Gachagua revealed that Ruto had shortchanged Kuria and downplayed his new role in Government, saying it wields no power.

