Kieni MP, NJOROGE WAINAINA, receives a hostile reception, a day after hiring a crowd to cheer RUTO! Ground mambo ni moto (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Kieni Member of Parliament, Njoroge Wainaina Chieni, a staunch ally of President William Ruto, found himself on the receiving end of angry chants from residents on Wednesday.
This comes just a day after dishing out cash to facilitate
the assembly of an organized crowd in anticipation of the President’s visit on
Tuesday, where he made a stopover in the constituency during his ongoing Mt
Kenya tour.
However, videos circulating online now show how the
legislator was struggling to address the same locals as their loud heckling
completely drowned out his attempts to speak.
Watch the video.
Ruto allied Kieni MP heckled badly in his own constituency a day after President Ruto's visit. Jana ilikuwa mboka, ground ni ileile. Back to Factory settings pic.twitter.com/gkXJKpYywb— jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 2, 2025
