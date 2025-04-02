Kieni MP, NJOROGE WAINAINA, receives a hostile reception, a day after hiring a crowd to cheer RUTO! Ground mambo ni moto (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Kieni Member of Parliament, Njoroge Wainaina Chieni, a staunch ally of President William Ruto, found himself on the receiving end of angry chants from residents on Wednesday.

This comes just a day after dishing out cash to facilitate the assembly of an organized crowd in anticipation of the President’s visit on Tuesday, where he made a stopover in the constituency during his ongoing Mt Kenya tour.

However, videos circulating online now show how the legislator was struggling to address the same locals as their loud heckling completely drowned out his attempts to speak.

Watch the video.

Ruto allied Kieni MP heckled badly in his own constituency a day after President Ruto's visit. Jana ilikuwa mboka, ground ni ileile. Back to Factory settings pic.twitter.com/gkXJKpYywb — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST