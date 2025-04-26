The Mash Poa bus that was in the spotlight after a lady was drugged and robbed involved in an accident (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - The Mash Poa bus, that was in the spotlight a few days ago after a female passenger was drugged and robbed therein, has been involved in an accident.

The accident happened along Matutu-Sotik-Kisii Highway.

Luckily, there were no casualties.

The lady who claimed she was drugged inside the bus was en route to Mombasa from Nairobi last week.

She found herself in the hospital without her innerwear.

See photos of the bus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST